Harry Potter stopped Robert Pattinson from going to university

For any actor who was a part of the Harry Potter franchise, it’s likely to have had a life-changing effect on their career path. That’s certainly the case for Robert Pattinson, who not only found fame thanks to his role as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movies, but also missed out on the chance to go to university. Who needs student debt though, right?

Pattinson joined the Harry Potter cast for the fourth fantasy movie in the series, The Goblet of Fire, and won the hearts of many as his charming and handsome young Harry Potter character met an untimely death (sorry for the spoiler, but if you haven’t seen it by now, you never will). The actor would go on to great things, of course, including his role in the Twilight franchise, but it could have been very different.

In an interview with Time Out back in 2017, Pattinson revealed that the shoot for the Harry Potter movie ultimately meant that he couldn’t attend university, and the rest is history.

“That, more than anything, changed my life. It’s the reason I didn’t go to university,” Pattinson said. “It went so far over schedule, I couldn’t go,” he added.

“It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being ten or 11. I’d turn up to set every day but not work for weeks at a time [because he wasn’t needed for filming],” Pattinson explained. “I was 17 and I was the only person who wasn’t in school. I’d just hang about.”

Sure, he may have missed some pretty epic student parties and a solid education, but at least Pattinson dodged the large student loan debt. We know which path we would rather take, and it doesn’t involve 9am lectures.