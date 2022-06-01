Rupert Grint gave Harry Potter co-stars trumpets as parting gifts

Rupert Grint is known as something of a wild card. One fact that pretty much everyone knows about the Harry Potter actor is that he owns an ice cream van. But he’s also an extremely random gift giver, and for some reason (which he doesn’t even know), he gave Dan Radcliffe and Emma Watson trumpets as wrap gifts.

The franchise’s finale – Deathly Hallows Part One and Part Two – were filmed at the same time, in an epic shoot that took nearly a year. In an interview with Collider from 2010 (when the first part came out), Grint says; “We just treated it as one film, one long film cause we filmed them [both] simultaneously. Yeah it was long, it did feel long. It was really confusing as well because we did both parts together and I regularly kind of didn’t know what was going on (laughs).”

As well as bringing his ice cream van to the wrap party, Grint also bought Radcliffe and Watson trumpets. While he can’t think of any reason why he chose trumpets, he did hand engrave them himself.

As for what they gave him? “Dan got me a really nice still from one of the films. He kind of made fun of me in it and signed it, yeah it was really nice. It was a scene where Dan was kind of climbing on my head and his foot was kind of crushing my head (laughs). Emma got me a diary thing. Like a leather diary.”

It sounds like, if you’re friends with Grint, you never know what random gift you’re going to get; “Once I got Emma, for her birthday, a signed photo of Trevor McDonald, he’s like a news reader (laughs). I don’t know why I did that.”

If you’re a Potter-head, check out our guide to where the cast are now, and the best Harry Potter characters, ranked.