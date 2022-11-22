Harry Potter: did Bellatrix and Voldemort have a kid?

Did Bellatrix and Voldemort have children? Voldemort and his greatest servant Bellatrix, are two of the most iconic Harry Potter villains, and few other dark wizards struck fear into the hearts of the Wizarding World like this pair of scoundrels.

Throughout the Harry Potter movies, no one was as loyal to Voldemort as Bellatrix, and the witch seemed to be literally in love with He Who Must Not Be Named. Of course, Voldemort wasn’t interested in love; all he cared about was power. Still, that’s not stopped some fans from shipping the pair, with some going so far as to ask, ‘did Voldemort and Bellatrix have a baby?‘

Did Bellatrix and Voldemort have a kid?

Yes, Bellatrix and Voldemort did have a child. It’s revealed in the stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child that before Voldemort died, he and Bellatrix were… intimate… which led to them having a baby girl which they named Delphini Riddle.

Delphini grew up an orphan — as both her parents died during the Battle of Hogwarts — and was raised by Euphemia Rowle, who only took her in for the gold. While Delphini did not attend Hogwarts, she grew up to be an extremely powerful witch and spent her days plotting to restore her father.

Eventually, Delphini managed to infiltrate the Ministry of Magic, with some help from Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy, and got her hands on the last remaining Time-Turner. She rewrote history using the time travelling artefact, so Voldemort defeated Harry in their final duel. Thankfully Albus and Scorpius managed to undo her changes to the timeline, and Delphini was imprisoned in Azkaban.

Why did Voldemort have a baby?

It’s unknown why Voldemort had a child; throughout the fantasy series, he seemed disinterested in family, friends, and love. Harry describes Delphini as the “ultimate Horcrux” in the Cursed Child. Hence, the dark lord likely saw Delphini as a final insurance plan to ensure that the Slytherin bloodline continued into the future.

If you love the Wizarding World, check out our list of the best fantasy movies, or if you want more Potter goodness, then we have a list of the best Harry Potter characters, or if you’re still craving for more magic, we have an article all about the Harry Potter cast and the actors who brought these movies to life.