Daniel Radcliffe reacts to Alan Rickman’s Harry Potter criticism

The Harry Potter movies, have undoubtedly thrown its cast into the limelight ever since 2001. However, fans of the beloved family movies got to learn a whole new side of all the faces behind the iconic Harry Potter characters after Alan Rickman’s, who played Severus Snape in the franchise, pocket journal was published in 2022.

In Rickman’s journal entries, which were published via The Guardian, the actor made various comments about the rest of the Harry Potter cast, as well as his thoughts on the fantasy movies. In one passage, he shared his opinion on Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular boy wizard. “I still don’t think [Radcliffe] is really an actor, but he will undoubtedly direct/produce,” he wrote.

While Radcliffe is still very much an actor despite Rickman’s doubts, he didn’t take his late co-star’s words as an insult, but instead, during an interview on Watch What Happens Live revealed how he found Rickman’s journal entries as nostalgic and “lovely” reading.

He also confirmed that Rickman may have been on to something, as he’d love to try stepping behind the camera at some point. “I would love to, definitely directing,” Radcliffe said when asked about Rickman’s career assessments.

“Producing seems like all the hard parts of the industry without any of the fun. So I don’t really have an interest in doing that. But yeah, I would love to. And all the stuff Alan wrote was very lovely and nostalgic reading.”

“His comments about us being, like, ‘These kids need to learn their lines; it’s kind of a nightmare right now’,” he continued. “All of that stuff through to us meeting when I was over here doing a play and we met; yeah, it was very sweet to read all of that.”

Radcliffe made his Harry Potter debut at the age of 12 and was also described by Rickman as “sensitive, articulate and smart.” So it seems like Radcliffe grew in his own craft, defying his co-star’s expectations and maintained a good relationship with Rickman until the latter passed away in 2016.

Fans can see Radcliffe’s latest performance in the comedy movie Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which you can now watch on The Roku Channel.