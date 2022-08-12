Daniel Radcliffe avoids Harry Potter stores for fear of getting mobbed

Few franchises are as beloved as the Harry Potter movies. At the time of writing, the magical IP has made over $10.5 billion worldwide, has multiple attractions at theme parks, and several dedicated stores to its name for Potter-heads to live out their Hogwarts fantasies. However, not everyone is an avid Potter shopper – even if they were part of the Harry Potter cast, like Daniel Radcliffe.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Radcliffe, who played the titular Harry Potter in the hit fantasy movies, was asked if he had ever “snuck into” the Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios in Florida. Radcliffe explained that he hasn’t and generally tends to avoid crowded Harry Potter merchandise spots altogether, referencing his reaction to a newly opened store in New York City.

“They just opened this massive Harry Potter store in New York now, and I’m often walking to meet a friend, and I’ll walk past there and will be like, ‘Oh! I’m here. I have to not be here very quickly. I have to run before someone sees me.'” He said.

While he didn’t explicitly say that his reaction was due to a fear of being mobbed by Harry Potter fans, it is likely that this reason plays a big part in the actor’s decision to avoid themed shops. If spotted, we can only imagine how long he would be stuck taking pictures and signing autographs.

Currently, Radcliffe has stayed far away from the Wizarding world, and can next be seen in the comedy movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – which is set to hit theatres on September 8, 2022.