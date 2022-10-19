Cameron Diaz played a funny role in making the Harry Potter movies

It seems as though the young (and possibly current) Daniel Radcliffe was a fan of Charlie’s Angels, because he has confessed in interviews that both Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore are high on his list of celebrity crushes. And according to Tom Felton’s new tell-all Harry Potter memoir, Radcliffe used Diaz to help him when filming the tricky flying-on-broomstick scenes.

“The broomstick was a metal pole fitted with a deeply uncomfortable bike saddle,” Felton explains [via Insider]. “They blew fans in your face to make it look as if you had the wind in your hair.” He adds that it was “important that all the Quidditch players were looking in the right direction for the shot.”

Felton says this continuity in the eye lines was achieved with a crew member holding up a tennis ball on a long pole with orange tape on it. “When the first assistant director shouted ‘Dragon!’ or ‘Bludger!’ you had to look at the tennis ball like it was, well, a dragon or a bludger,” he says.

Felton continues; “Sometimes there would be more than one tennis ball up there, and as one looked very much like another, after a while they gave us more individual objects to stare at. We chose pictures of something or somebody close to our hearts. Daniel Radcliffe had a picture of a particularly beautiful Cameron Diaz.” As for Felton, an avid fan of fishing, he “chose a picture of an even more beautiful carp.”

It can be tricky to choose between a beautiful Hollywood star and a fish, we agree. Good news for Radcliffe – Cameron Diaz recently announced that she was coming out of retirement with a movie literally called Back in Action. It will be her first movie role since 2014’s Annie.

Meanwhile, we’re looking forward to seeing Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story in November.

