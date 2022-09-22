John Carpenter explains why Michael Myers is probably a virgin

Being a horror movie icon is never easy, and let’s be honest, who has time for relationships when there are teens to stab and kills to be had, right? John Carpenter, the director of the acclaimed horror Halloween, has confirmed that everyone’s favourite masked killer, Michael Myers, is probably a virgin.

During an interview with R.A. The Rugged Man, Carpenter opened up about his career and love for horror movies. While speaking about his success with the legendary 1978 slasher Halloween, the director was jokingly asked if Michael Myers, the killer who famously stalked the streets of Haddonfield, ever took a break from murder.

Michael Myers, also known as The Shape, has a habit of targeting sexually active teens, and started his killing spree after peeping into his sister’s room before stabbing her with a kitchen knife when he was merely six years old. Considering his history was sexually active victims, you’d think Michael may be a bit obsessed with losing his ‘V card’, but according to Carpenter, that simply just isn’t the case.

“I don’t think he was able to,” Carpenter explained when asked if Michael Myers ever got ‘laid’. “He was fucked up; I think he got confused between fucking and killing.”

As many spooky cinephiles know, the Halloween movies’ timelines pretty much check out with Carpenter’s statement. Besides murder, Michael Myers spent most of his time either locked up, in a coma or as a supernatural being.

Although it was heavily implied that Michael may have fathered a son somehow (when it comes to the Cult of Thorn, nothing is normal) in Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, we are still saying the character hasn’t ever ‘got busy’. Since David Gordon Green’s 2018 Halloween reboot was released, The Curse of Michael Myers isn’t canon, so Michael’s ‘virtue’ is still firmly intact.

Fans can next see the murderous virgin in the thriller movie Halloween Ends which is set for theatres on October 14, 2022.