Halloween producer hated this horrific plot twist

The 2018 soft reboot of the Halloween franchise was more of a treat than a trick, but at least one member of the horror movie’s production wasn’t happy with the third act. Ryan Freimann a producer on the reboot told CBR recently that he was against the third act villain twist.

In case you’ve forgotten as the thriller movie reaches the end of its second act, it’s revealed that Michael’s new doctor Sartain is in fact the one who freed the Haddonfield slasher. The not so good doctor then engineers a confrontation between Michael and Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the hopes of studying the nature of evil.

“I’m going to go on record and say I was never a fan of the Sartain twist from 2018,” Freimann explained. “I fought that one tooth and nail but sometimes you get outvoted — but fans react to certain things then it causes us to pivot certain storylines in certain ways… I think it’s been good to have time to reflect on what has worked and what hasn’t worked.”

Freimann may not have liked the twist, but audiences loved Halloween (2018). Michael’s new outing had the fourth biggest ever box office for an R-rated movie and earned a respectful 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s success meant director David Gordon Green got to make not one but two new sequels.

