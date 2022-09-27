Halloween Ends trailer promises the end of Michael and Laurie

After almost 45 years, evil will finally be dying tonight, as the epic Halloween saga is reaching its conclusion this Halloween. After igniting and popularising the slasher genre, and Laurie Strode helping to define the Final Girl trope, Jamie Lee Curtis is bowing out of the franchise – apparently for good, this time.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends will be in theatres and on Peacock on October 14, 2022. The first two parts of this modern-day trilogy took place over the course of one night, whereas Halloween Ends picks up four years later, after Michael Myers has gone-to-ground once more.

A newly released trailer and a synopsis gives us a better idea of exactly what to expect; “Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the spectre of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.”

The synopsis continues; “But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.”

Laurie’s granddaughter tells her that; “you pretend like you’ve moved on, but you’re actually just obsessed with death.” Laurie also helpfully tells us that “this time, something feels different” and that “he killed my daughter (poor Judy Greer), but tonight I will kill him.” Laurie also articulates something we’ve long suspected; “maybe the only way he can die, is if I die too.”

Green will be turning his sharpened blade on to an Exorcist trilogy after the Halloween trilogy concludes. It does seem likely that after all this time, it really is The End for Laurie and Michael.

