Halloween Ends director still hasn’t decided how the movie ends

The clue is in the name – if Halloween Ends really is going to be the end of Michael Myers, then a definitive ending is needed. You would think that when David Gordon Green planned out his Halloween reboot trilogy, he would have had an ending in mind. But apparently not – he’s still working on it, despite the fact the movie is coming out this Halloween (October 14, 2022).

Speaking recently to Empire magazine, Green claimed that he’s still tinkering with Halloween Ends’ ending. “It changes every day,” he says. “In theory, the picture is locked, but this morning I called the editor and said, ‘What if we do this one thing…’”

The pressure is on to deliver a satisfying ending for fans who have been watching Laurie Strode battle Michael Myers for almost 45 years. “I speak with John [Carpenter] and Jamie Lee Curtis regularly about it,” says Green, who promises big things for his final slice of Halloween. “It’s exciting, uncertain, satisfying and sad. I’ve enjoyed the ride but it’s probably time to get off. I think we’re gonna go out with a bang.”

Green concluded; “If our second film was free-for-all, violent chaos, this is a more intimate, atmospheric conclusion.”

In Halloween Kills, original survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was in hospital with her family while the citizens of the suburban town rose up to confront Michael once and for all. The film ended with lots of people dead, Michael potentially being supernatural, and the killer still on the loose.

We know that there will be a time jump between Halloween Ends and Halloween Kills. Green has said that the new movie will be dealing with the consequences and aftermath of the pandemic. This means that Halloween Ends will take place at least four years after the events of Halloween 2018 and Halloween Kills (which were set on the same night).

