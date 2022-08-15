Guillermo del Toro’s horrifying Netflix series coming in October

Netflix has released a teaser for Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. This Halloween – for how could it be any other time? – eight chilling stories will be released across four nights of double features.

The directors across the series include David Prior (The Empty Man), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Thirteen), Keith Thomas (The Vigil), and Jennifer Kent (The Babadook). Two of the stories are based on works by H.P. Lovecraft – Dreams in the Witch House, and Pickman’s Model. Jennifer Kent’s The Murmuring is based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro.

The cast across the eight films includes Sofia Boutella, Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Martin Starr, Essie Davis, and Andrew Lincoln. In the teaser introduced by del Toro, he says; “In this anthology, we gave ownership of each episode to the directors. Each of the episodes has a whole world. They present you with different delights. Some are savory, some are sweet. You get a surprise from each of the bites.”

del Toro continues; “We wanted to create beautiful, practical creatures, with all the artistry that goes into creating a great monster. With Cabinet of Curiosities, what I’m trying to say is ‘Look, the world is beautiful and horrible at exactly the same time.'” Some of the stunning practical monsters and creatures are featured in the teaser, with del Toro’s usual eye for detail.

You can watch the teaser below;

Of course, this isn’t the only Netflix project that Guillermo del Toro has coming up – there is also his stop-motion animated adaptation of Pinocchio to look forward to, which will be released onto the platform in December.

