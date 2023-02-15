Neil Gaiman teases Good Omens season 2 with Aziraphale’s diary

Neil Gaiman has provided some tantalizing clues to Good Omens season 2, but posting an extract from a 19th century diary of Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) on Tumblr. Good Omens, which co-stars David Tennant, is expected to return to Prime Video in Summer 2023, but we don’t know exactly when yet.

Gaiman wrote; “So…there’s a scene in Good Omens Season 2 where we need an extract from Aziraphale’s Diary in the 1820s. And as we were about to shoot him writing it, Douglas asked if we could see a bit of the previous diary entry as well. So I wrote one. As it turned out, we are too close up to read anything of the previous diary extract and only the final line is visible, if that.”

“I hated to imagine it going to waste. So here’s a small Valentine’s Day gift for any of you who need cheering up. You will need to imagine the rest of the story.” It is indeed a gift, when we still know so little about the second season of the fantasy series.

The extract from Aziraphale’s diary is as typically gossipy as we would expect from him, and regards a ‘countess’ asking him for help releasing her ‘brother’ from jail. Here is an extract; “I trust you will still help my brother with his little problem?” “I am still there for him,” I assured her. “He is as good as freed from his durance vile.” “You are an angel,” said the countess. And so we left the matter. This morning, her brother rejoined her, released (by me) from debtor’s gaol. She was by all accounts delighted to see him.

POSTSCRIPT: It appears that she was not a countess, he was not her brother, and they fled together for France leaving many debts behind them. I told Crowley all about the matter over a glass of claret, but he did not appear to be as surprised as I had expected.

Gaiman has said that season two finds Aziraphale and Crowley “back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.” ‘All through time’ may explain why Aziraphale is writing in a diary in the 1820s.

It’s lucky that we’ve been able to enjoy Sheen and Tennant in one of the best comedy series of the last five years – Staged – while we’re waiting for the second season of Good Omens. While we wait to find out an exact release date, check out our guide to the best fantasy movies.