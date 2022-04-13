Mark Hamill and George Takei lead tributes for Gilbert Gottfried

Comedians and Hollywood stars have led the tributes for Gilbert Gottfried, who died aged 67 on April 12, 2022. With his crude humour and trademark high-pitched voice, the stand-up comedian was known for his roles on Saturday Night Live, Beverly Hills Cop II, family movies Dr Dolittle and Problem Child, and plenty more besides. He also voiced Iago the parrot, sidekick to Disney villain Jafar in the animated movie Aladdin.

In the wake of his passing, several stars have paid tribute to Gottfriend and shared fond memories of him on social media. “He was a unique voice in comedy on so many levels,” Star Wars star Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Unpredictable, one-of-a-kind, hilarious, and irreplaceable! Thank you for the lifetime of laughs, sir.”

SNL veteran Rob Schneider wrote, “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard I fell onto the floor unable to breathe. Fearless, Original, Spontaneous, Outrageous, Brilliant, and incredibly generous to all of his fellow comedians who could only marvel at his incomparable wit and delivery. Thank you G for being so kind.” Oscars host Amy Schumer added on her Instagram story, “Gilbert was so sweet. Genuinely kind, a legend.”

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, director David Steinberg said, “The most underrated comedian of all time, a wonderful friend, husband & father. I will miss you. The world just got a lot less funny.” CODA star Marlee Matlin shared on social media that she had met Gottfried several times, and said he had even “pranked” her on a plane once by replacing her interpreter.

Star Trek star George Takei tweeted, “I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ’em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert.”

According to a statement by his family, the comedy movie actor died after a period of “long illness.” His publicist later confirmed to the Washington Post that Gottfried died due to complications related to muscular dystrophy.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, his 14-year-old daughter Lily, and his 12-year-old son Max.