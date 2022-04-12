Aladdin star Gilbert Gottfried dies aged 67

Gilbert Gottfried and Iago

The Aladdin star and comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died aged 67 after a long period of illness. The star’s family announced the news on his official Twitter account on April 12, posting a photo of the comedian along with a brief statement paying tribute to Gottfried.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children,” the family’s statement read. “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour. Love, the Gottfried family,”

Gottfried’s publicist told the Washington Post that comedian died due to complications from muscular dystrophy. Best known for his iconic shrill voice and crude humour, Gottfried breathed life into the character Iago -the sidekick to Disney villain Jafar – in the 1992 film Aladdin, which is widely considered one of the best animated movies ever made.

A number of celebrities have come out to pay tribute to Gottfried on social media, including Seinfeld star Jason Alexander. “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily,” Alexander wrote. “What a gift. I did not know him well, but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family.”

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara Kravitz, who he married in 2007, his 14-year-old daughter Lily and his 12-year-old son Max.

Tom Percival

Editor

Updated: Apr 12, 2022

