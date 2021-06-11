New Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins posters give best look yet at characters

We’re just over a month away from the release of Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, so to whet our action appetites, Paramount has released a series of new posters featuring the movie’s heroes and villains. These incredibly cool posters depict all the film’s main characters standing moodily in front of symbols of the three military organisations in the film, the Joes, Cobra, and the ninja clan, the Arashikage.

A prequel to the first two G.I. Joe movies, Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding as the titular ninja (replacing Ray Park) who’s welcomed into the Arashikage, an ancient Japanese clan, after saving the life of the clan’s heir. The Arashikage teach this lone warrior everything he needs to know about being a ninja -wearing black, being quiet, looking cool with a katana, that type of thing – and give him what he’s always wanted, a home.

However, things go sour when secrets from Snake Eye’s past are revealed and put him on the path to becoming the silent but deadly character we all know and love.

Check out a selection of the new Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins motion posters here:

A loyal friend. A deadly foe. Andrew Koji is Storm Shadow. @SnakeEyesMovie – Only in theatres July 23. #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/yRFjBE23og — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeMovie) June 10, 2021

He’s determined to get his revenge. Takehiro Hira is Kenta in @SnakeEyesMovie – Only in theatres July 23. #SnakeEyes pic.twitter.com/bL6LYN1XkU — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeMovie) June 10, 2021

If that’s not enough ninja fun for you, they’ve also dropped a brand-spanking-new featurette featuring the cast and crew of the movie as they go behind the scenes and reveal juicy tidbits about the origins of Snake Eyes.

Directed by Robert Schwentke and based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins makes his way (stealthily) into theatres on July 23.