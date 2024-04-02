Brad Pitt played a hilarious prank on George Clooney in Ocean’s Twelve

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have amazing chemistry in the Ocean’s Eleven thriller movies, and it turns out their friendship is just as strong off-screen. Well, friendship might be a strong description considering the pranks they used to pull on each other, like what Pitt did to Clooney on Ocean’s Twelve.

Revealed in an interview with GQ, Clooney explained that Pitt decided to humble the Hollywood A-lister while filming the comedy movie in his hometown, Lake Como in Italy. “Brad sent out a memo, to all the people in the town,” Clooney starts with a smirk. “He had posted on telephones and said the movie is coming to town, and please only address Mr George Clooney in his character name of Danny Ocean, and don’t look him right in the eyes.”

Local press did not take this well. “It was like, ‘El Devil, George Clooney is El Devil’,” he continues, “it was a horrible story, which I later got him back for.”

Getting someone right on home turf is a bold move. No doubt Clooney’s revenge was swift and measured, to make sure Pitt thought twice about getting the community of Lake Como involved again.

In all seriousness, this just makes the interplay of Ocean’s Twelve even better. As a follow-up to the first George Clooney movie, this featured another star-studded heist, this time in Amsterdam, in order to pay back what was taken in the 2002 film. Clooney plays Danny Ocean, the ringleader, and he’s joined by Pitt, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, and a long list of other familiar faces.

They all got back together for Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007, to complete a trilogy of adventure movies directed by Steven Soderbergh. We’ll let you know of any wild jokes from that one, but have a look at our list of the best detective movies to join in some sleuthing of your own.