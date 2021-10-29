Matthew Perry to write Friends memoir after signing multi-million dollar deal

“Could this be any more money?” The first memoir by one of the core cast members of Friends is set to be written by Matthew Perry, after he signed a multi-million dollar deal. The book is said to go behind-the-scenes of the sitcom.

Set to be published in Autumn 2022, Sky News report the publishers Flatiron Books have said that; “In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction.”

“Perry’s memoir, the first from a cast member of Friends, is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious: this is the book that Friends fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one.”

Flatiron secured the publishing rights to the book in a seven-figure overnight deal, before it went to auction.

The popularity of Friends has only increased in the last decade, with it finding a new fanbase via streaming sites amongst Gen-Z. Friends merchandise is selling better than ever and the recent cast reunion was a ratings hit for HBO Max in the US and Sky One in the UK.

Matthew Perry has worked consistently in film and television since Friends ended in 2004, but not maintained the same level of fame since that heyday. Some highlights from his post-Friends career include Aaron Sorkin’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, 17 Again with Zac Efron and a recurring role on The Good Wife/The Good Fight.

Perry has opened up several times about his battles with drug and alcohol addiction while he was making Friends. His story of the decade when Friends was being made will be a fascinating exploration of someone struggling with a huge level of fame.