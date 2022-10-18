Jason Voorhees did a super awkward live TV interview in the ’80s

It’s hard to believe that by 1989, the Friday the 13th franchise was already on its eighth entry – Jason Takes Manhattan. And someone thought it would be a good idea for Jason Vorhees – yes, the character Jason – to do a live talk show interview to promote the slasher movie. Arsenio Hall – best known for co-starring with Eddie Murphy in the Coming to America movies – was also a successful comedian and talk show host at the time.

Hall starts by saying; “I’ve watched all of your movies – and I’ve noticed that you’re angry. What happened? Where did it all begin? Was it a woman? Did you get cut from the hockey team in high school?” He is met with stony silence from Jason.

Hall bravely continues; “I saw the new movie, Jason Takes Manhattan. You kill sixteen people, and you’re responsible for the death of eight others. That’s less than what you usually kill in a movie. Are you getting soft? Are you losing a step?” Jason continues to maintain a silent contemplation, occasionally checking that his axe is still sharp.

Hall asks Jason if he’s ever thought about doing a musical. Hall says that he has a list of suggestions for titles of future Friday the 13th movies, which are all twists on movies released in 1987-1989 – including Jason and the Three Babies (Three Men and a Baby), Jason’s Big Top (Big Top Pee-Wee), Jason Rabbit (Who Framed Roger Rabbit), and When Jason Met Sally (When Harry Met Sally).

Arsenio Hall does a good job of keeping things going in the face of a belligerent Jason, and Jason does a good job of coping with that mask under intense studio lighting. Jason is of course one of a trio of classic 80s slasher killers, along with Michael Myers and Freddy Kreuger. Jason even took Freddy on in 2003.

While we wait to find out if another Friday the 13th movie is happening, and replicates the success of David Gordon Green’s Halloween triology, check out our guide the best body horror movies.