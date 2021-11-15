Fraggle Rock reboot trailer brings the Fraggles to Apple TV

It’s time to dance your cares away, as Apple TV Plus have unearthed the teaser trailer for the reboot of the classic 80s children’s TV series Fraggle Rock, titled Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock. Debuting on Apple TV Plus on January 21, 2022, the new 13-episode Apple Original series is part of what will be an ongoing collaboration with The Jim Henson Company.

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is executive produced by The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and longtime Henson collaborator John Tartaglia. So, it looks to be in good hands.

In addition to Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Apple’s growing partnership with The Jim Henson Company includes Harriet The Spy, the first animated adaptation of the iconic children’s novel premiering on November 19.

The Fraggle Rock: Rock On! shorts are already available on the service; as are the 88 episodes of the original Fraggle Rock series, as well as recently added bonus specials – Down at Fraggle Rock, Doozer Music and Fraggle Songs.

The teaser shows the opening titles song, which will bring back the warm glow of nostalgia if you grew up with the original. Red and her fraggle friends sing; “Dance your cares away, worries for another day, let the music play, down at Fraggle Rock.”

The original series aired from 1983-1987, which followed on from the success of The Muppet Show and Sesame Street in the 1970s. Jim Henson was also a huge figure in film in the 1980s, helping create fantasy classics such as The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth – two of the best scary movies for kids.

With the release of The Muppets starring Jason Segel in 2011 and Muppets Most Wanted starring Ricky Gervais in 2014, there has been something of a resurgence of interest in Jim Henson. In 2019, the brilliant The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance aired on Netflix, but unfortunately was cancelled after one season.

It looks as though Apple TV Plus will be taking up the Jim Henson mantle from here on out and let’s hope they give the beloved characters the time and attention they deserve.