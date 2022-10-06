Five Nights At Freddy’s movie to start filming next year

After years of speculation, the Five Nights At Freddy’s movie finally has its director: Emma Tammi. The horror movie, which will be based on the horror game series of the same name, is expected to follow the same premise of the games: a security guard tries to survive the night at Chuck E. Cheeze-like restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria.

By night, the restaurant’s mascot animatronics — Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox — become murderous, while the pizzeria itself has a chequered history of mysterious deaths and ‘accidents’ involving children and the animatronics.

In a statement quoted by Variety, game creator Scott Cawthorn, who will also be writing and producing the monster movie, said of Tammi, “In meeting with Emma, I felt she had a great understanding of the franchise, and really felt that she could craft something that would please the fanbase and keep people on the edge of their seats.”

Rounding off the production team for the thriller movie include co-writer Seth Cuddeback, executive producer Russell Binder and Jason Blum, who will be producing the film via Blumhouse in association with Striker Entertainment.

Blum previously announced that the animatronics were being brought to life in this movie by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, tweeting, “Their experience and expertise with animatronics is absolutely killer!”

Filming for the robot movie is set to commence in February 2023. Although human cast members for the film are yet to be announced, fans of the videogame are campaigning for Spider-Man cast member Willem Dafoe to take on the role of William Afton, co-founder of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria and sinister serial killer.