Fight Club writer responds to China’s alternate ending

Chuck Palahniuk, the author of the novel that drama movie Fight Club is based on, has responded to the revelation that an alternative ending to the film can be seen in China, in which the police win and order is restored.

The change of ending was spotted when the film was added to streaming site Tencent Video in China. In the original ending of the film, the unnamed narrator (Edward Norton) kills his alter-ego Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and appears to set off a chain of events, started by the sight of skyscrapers exploding around him.

This ending fits in with the themes of the book and film, which is about anarchy, nihilism, anti-capitalism and anti-consumerism. The fight club, which starts as a way for men to release their pent-up aggression, segues into a anti-capitalist terrorist organisation.

However, in China, before we get the chance to see any exploding skyscrapers, a black screen appears that tells us that the police prevented the bombings and that the narrator was sent to an asylum for psychological treatment.

Unsurprisingly, Palahniuk has found this all very amusing. He commented on his website; “Tyler and the gang were all arrested. He was tried and sentenced to a mental asylum. How amazing. I’d no idea! Justice always wins. Nothing ever exploded. Fini.”

He added on Twitter: “Have You Seen This Sh*t? This is SUPER wonderful! Everyone gets a happy ending in China!”

Hollywood films are often not released in China at all, due to the heavy censorship that goes on there. Sometimes Hollywood will test new releases in China and cut or change things in the hope of getting a release – after all, it is obviously a large market. Often, an alternative version of the film will be approved.

If you’re a fan of Fight Club, you might enjoy our guide to the best thriller movies.