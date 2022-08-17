Michael Mann has started filming his new movie Ferrari

After a seven year break since his last movie, Blackhat, thriller movie director Michael Mann has really kicked things up a gear in 2022 – with three projects, all in different formats. The 79 year old is taking the worlds of television, novels and of course movies by storm.

Mann directed the pilot episode of HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, which was released earlier this year. His novel, Heat 2 (which is of course destined to become a movie) was published in August. And now, he has started filming his new movie – Ferrari in Italy. Adam Driver is going straight from playing a Gucci for Ridley Scott to a Ferrari for Michael Mann.

The cast of Ferrari is rounded out by Penelope Cruz, who plays Enzo Ferrari’s wife, and Shailene Woodley, who plays his mistress Lina Lardi. The movie, which Mann has been working on for two decades, is set during the summer of 1957. The synopsis is; “Ex-racecar driver, Ferrari, is in crisis. Bankruptcy stalks the company he and his wife, Laura, built from nothing ten years earlier.”

The plot synopsis continues; “Their tempestuous marriage struggles with the mourning for one son and the acknowledgement of another [presumably his mistress’]. He decides to counter his losses by rolling the dice on one race – 1,000 miles across Italy, the iconic Mille Miglia.”

Mann has shared a photo on social media that shows that filming of Ferrari has begun. The photo depicts a large fancy bedroom with wallpaper and bedding in an overwhelming green and pink pattern.

In a recent interview with Deadline, the interviewer says; “I met Mann one morning in Modena, Italy, where Enzo Ferrari was born and built his empire and where Mann is shooting much of Ferrari. Mann was back to inspect progress on the composite race cars built for the race scenes, accessorized by mounts to hold the cameras that will inject a different reality to the frantic and freewheeling races that were as popular in Europe as soccer. These replicas will stand beside the vintage actual Ferrari and Maserati cars used in the 1957 race Mann is depicting. Mann said those cars go for between $20 million-$80 million.”

It sounds as though there may be even more attention to detail than in James Mangold’s recent Ford v Ferrari, which was nominated for Best Picture.

While we wait for more news on Ferrari, check out our guide to the best drama movies.