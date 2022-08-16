Ezra Miller apologises for past behaviour and is seeking treatment

The Flash star Ezra Miller has apologised for their recent erratic behaviour and any alarm it may have caused in a statement that confirms they are seeking treatment to address “complex mental health issues”.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller wrote in a statement provided to Variety. “I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

In the last year, Miller has been involved in several incidents that resulted in multiple arrests and citations. The DC movie star was arrested in Hawaii in March 2022 after getting into a physical altercation in a bar, for which they were charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Just a few weeks after that, they were arrested again after allegedly throwing a chair at a woman.

In June 2022, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eye also filed a protection order against Miller. In court, they accused the star of using “violence, intimidation, the threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs” to hold sway over their child. Tokata Iron Eye denies these allegations.

Miller was most recently charged with felony burglary. Police report the star broke into a house to steal bottles of alcohol, and Miller is due in court over that incident on September 26, 2022.

All of these allegations have reportedly had Warner Bros – the studio behind The Flash movie – weighing what to do with the superhero movie. Some sources reported one option was scrapping the action movie entirely to distance the studio from Miller’s behaviour.

Variety reports that Warner Bros supports Miller’s decision to seek professional help.