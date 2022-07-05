Everything Everywhere All At Once directors deny sequel rumours

Everything Everywhere All At Once blew away critics and general audiences when it hit theatres in early 2022. The science fiction movie about a woman exploring the multiverse currently boasts an impressive 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is A24’s highest-grossing movie ever.

Unsurprisingly then, rumours have begun to swirl about a potential sequel to the comedy movie, most notably, IndieWire published an article saying the film may focus on a “radicalised” Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh). Unfortunately, the film’s directors, the Daniels, have said it’s not happening (in this part of the infinite multiverse, at least).

“Not true at all,” they tweeted. “Don’t even remember making this joke. Must have been back in March when the idea of a sequel was especially comically far-fetched to us.” In fairness to IndieWire, their report uses a quote that Daniel Kwan made when talking to Edgar Wright about Everything Everywhere All At Once for the BFI website.

“Actually, if we ever were to do a sequel to this movie, it would be about Evelyn getting radicalised,” Kwan said. “And then Joy would have to go out and save her mom.” Clearly, now we know that Kwan meant this in jest. However, it’s difficult to tell when reading someone’s words.

Honestly, though, we’re glad the Daniels have shot down the rumours. Everything Everywhere All At Once was such a breath of fresh air in our stuffy franchise-dominated cinemas. Seeing it become just one in a series would diminish it slightly.

