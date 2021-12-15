Get every Spider-Man movie for over 50% off on Amazon

Spider-Man: No Way Home, while continuing the saga of Tom Holland’s incarnation of the iconic hero, acts as a love letter to the Spiderman movies that came before it. Not only did Tom Holland’s predecessor from The Amazing Spider-Man duology, Andrew Garfield, return as Spider-Man, but so did Tobey Maguire from the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy. It’s a real spider-fest. Doubtlessly, some younger fans who have been discovering the joys of Marvel through the MCU will have just discovered these two versions of the character for the first time and if you know a Spider-Fan who’d love to get their hands on a copy of these movies, the Blu-ray collections of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man movies are both 54% off on Amazon, with Tom Holland’s first two outings also available at a generous 62% discount. That’s the whole Spider-Man movie collection (excluding the newest instalment which hits theatres in the UK today, and the US on Friday).

With the excitement for Spider-Man currently at a peak and the holiday season right around the corner, many of us will be fortunate enough to have a bit of time off and you know what that means? Plenty of time for a Spider-Man marathon. Relive the excitement of Maguire’s Spider-Man coming up against Willem Dafoe as The Green Goblin, Garfield clashing with Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and everything else that came in between (including the now iconic upside-down Spidey kiss). Once you’re reacquainted with these classic portrayals, you can rewatch Tom Holland’s two starring roles to make sure you’re all caught up on the fantastic library of Spider-Man movies.

Above all other superheroes, it’s a good idea to have the Spider-Man movies on a physical copy. The battle for the licensing rights to your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man have been waging between Disney and Sony for years, and while certain agreements have allowed the character to appear in other MCU movies, the Spider-Man films themselves aren’t currently available on the Disney+ streaming service.. It’s always wise to have a hard copy of your favourite movies so you don’t need to worry about tracking them down.

For reference, the collections are broken down as follows:

The Toby Maguire Spider-Man trilogy:

Spider-Man (2002)

(2002) Spider-Man 2 (2004)

(2004) Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Andrew Garfield Amazing Spider-Man duology:

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

(2012) The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Tom Holland Spider-Man MCU 2-Movie Collection:

If you wanted to buy all seven movies, it would only cost $55.76 – that’s just under $8 per movie. Whether you want to add these movies to your own collection or are planning on giving a certain superhero fan a very happy Christmas, it’s best to buy these quickly as it’s unclear exactly how long these deals are going to last.