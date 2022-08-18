Hilarious Euphoria blooper reel recreates Brokeback Mountain scene

HBO has released the official blooper reel for season two of Euphoria and it shows that the cast managed to have a few laughs in amongst all of the sex-and-drugs related angst.

It looks as though Zendaya (who plays Rue) and Hunter Schafer (who plays her girlfriend Jules) had a lot of fun filming the montage that opens Episode 4 of the second season. The montage, set to Townes Van Zandt’s I’ll Be Here in the Morning, sees Jules and Rue as various characters including; John and Yoko, Botticelli’s Venus, Frida Kahlo, Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in Ghost, Titanic’s Jack and Rose, Snow White and Prince Charming, and the Brokeback Mountain boys.

The blooper reel sees Zendaya cracking up at Hunter’s cowboy accent and at the phallic pottery wheel scene, Alexa Demie (who of course plays Maddie) seemingly obsessed with doing a British accent, Zendaya trying to professionally fall out of a wheelie bin, and a large piece of foil falling on Dominic Fike’s face. It’s not just the ‘kids’ who are up to mischief either, as Colman Domingo and Eric Dane also frequently break character.

It will come as no surprise that Angus Cloud (Fez) gives good bloopers, including getting Stand by Me and Lean on Me mixed up, getting actor and character names mixed up, and giving his real phone number instead of a fake one in a scene.

You can watch the hilarious blooper real below;

It’s good to see that the Euphoria cast have “never, ever been happier” than when larking about on set. When the subject-matter frequently gets dark and dangerous, it’s must be a relief to crack jokes and break the tension.

