Save over $100 on these Sennheiser wireless headphones

If you’re in need of some new headphones, this deal from Amazon is just the ticket. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that offer a range of functionality options for maximum convenience, and they’re over $100 off on Amazon US.

Active noise-cancellation means you can shift levels as needed depending on your surroundings. Three modes are available, and the transparent hearing function means you can hear a conversation without taking them off, perfect when you’ve to take a call while binging some of the best TV series. Alexa integration is built-in, and you can make these headphones part of your smart home ecosystem to help control and communicate with other devices.

But, of course, these are for listening first and foremost, and Sennhesier’s keen to let you do that as quickly and conveniently as possible. The automatic fold pauses and plays music as soon as you take the headphones out and get them ready for playing, and it detects when they’ve been stored away, preserving battery life. Smart features let you sift through music on a whim, too, making them all the easier to use.

All that, and the genuine leather head strap and ear pads make them comfortable and sleek. The steel arms will keep them sturdy for years to come, whether you’re using them with the best TVs, or out and about. If you can’t take advantage of the US price, can get them for nearly £15 off on Amazon UK.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones $399.95 $296.46

