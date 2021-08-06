Save over $100 on these Sennheiser wireless headphones

If you’re in need of some new headphones, this deal from Amazon is just the ticket. The Sennheiser Momentum 3 are a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that offer a range of functionality options for maximum convenience, and they’re over $100 off on Amazon US.

Active noise-cancellation means you can shift levels as needed depending on your surroundings. Three modes are available, and the transparent hearing function means you can hear a conversation without taking them off, perfect when you’ve to take a call while binging some of the best TV series. Alexa integration is built-in, and you can make these headphones part of your smart home ecosystem to help control and communicate with other devices.

But, of course, these are for listening first and foremost, and Sennhesier’s keen to let you do that as quickly and conveniently as possible. The automatic fold pauses and plays music as soon as you take the headphones out and get them ready for playing, and it detects when they’ve been stored away, preserving battery life. Smart features let you sift through music on a whim, too, making them all the easier to use.

All that, and the genuine leather head strap and ear pads make them comfortable and sleek. The steel arms will keep them sturdy for years to come, whether you’re using them with the best TVs, or out and about. If you can’t take advantage of the US price, can get them for nearly £15 off on Amazon UK.

 

Buy Now

 

 

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$399.95
$296.46
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

We don’t know when this deal will end, so it’s best to get on it now rather than later. For more smart appliances, here’s the best projectors, and best smart speakers.

{"schema":{"page":{"content":{"headline":"Save over $100 on these Sennheiser wireless headphones","type":"news","category":"entertainment-deals"},"user":{"loginstatus":false},"game":{"publisher":"","genre":"TV","title":"Entertainment Deals","genres":["TV","Movies","Tech"]}}}}
Anthony McGlynn

Staff writer

Updated: Aug 06, 2021

Entertainment Deals
TV Movies Tech
Get involved
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum
We sometimes include relevant affiliate links in articles from which we earn a small commission. For more information, click here.