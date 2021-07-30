Save 29% on this LG Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos & DTS: X

Who doesn’t want to get the best sound experienced at a discounted price? The new LG SN7CY All-in-one Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X offers a complete cinematic three dimensional sound experience that will take any home cinema to the next level. With tons of new features, Dolby Atmos support, built-in Meridian technology, and HDMI and Bluetooth connectivity, here is a deal any audiophile won’t want to miss.

The sound bar gives you a whole new surround sound experience, offering up-firing speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and DTX: S with High Res audio. It is a 3.0.2 channel sound bar with Google Chromecast and Bluetooth support, meaning that you can play music from your phone through the new system and watch all movies and TV series with top of the range sound quality. However, one of the most exciting features on offer is AI Sound Pro.

The new AI Sound Pro feature is built specifically for this LG model. Through the use of AI and machine learning, the feature will detect what type of content you are watching, and then adjust the sound accordingly. This means that you will be getting the best sound quality possible no matter what you are watching, and your viewing experience will be given an extra layer of immersion. It also has a 4K pass through supporting Dolby Vision, meaning you will get the best picture along with top-class audio quality.

It is worth noting that this deal currently only applies to UK customers. US customers can still grab a different LG sound bar model in the meantime. All are pretty affordable, especially for the quality you receive, so don’t worry, state of the art audio is still within reach.

LG SN6Y Sound Bar $379.99 $276.99

