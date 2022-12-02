Cinema needs Aubrey Plaza, says Aubrey Plaza

If you want to make it in Hollywood (or anywhere really), then you have to back yourself and be your own biggest cheerleader. It may seem immodest, but there are plenty of people who want to get noticed, and the squeaky wheel is always the one that gets the oil.

One star who seems to have taken this lesson to heart is Aubrey Plaza, who, during a recent interview with Deadline to promote her new thriller movie Emily the Criminal, put herself up there with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as one of the few artists defending the theatrical experience.

“I’m one of the last people that’s kind of waving that theatrical flag,” Plaza explained. “Me, Martin Scorsese and Spielberg, just the three of us. I’m romantic about it. I just believe with all my heart that if you make a movie that’s undeniably great, people will hear about it and want to see it.”

We’re going to guess that Plaza’s comments were probably a little tongue-in-cheek — she’s in the Marvel series Agatha Coven of Chaos, and the MCU is frequently accused of devaluing the theatrical experience — although she is looking to move behind the camera.

During a recent interview with GQ, she explained she’s working on a family movie that she’s written in the vein of Tim Burton’s earlier work. While she wouldn’t get any more specific than that, she apparently teased it would be similar to Beetlejuice or Hocus Pocus.

