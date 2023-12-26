Charlize Theron say that Elf is the “perfect” Christmas movie

Everyone has their favourite Christmas movie. Mine’s The Muppet Christmas Carol. Yours might be action movie Die Hard, or rom-com Love Actually. Fast and Furious star Charlize Theron doesn’t reveal her absolute fave, but has said she puts Elf in high esteem.

During a profile with Harpers Bazaar, there’s an offhand mention of Theron’s strong opinion towards the Will Ferrell comedy movie. “Fucking perfect,” she’s quoted as saying, with no further context given other than she enjoys saying “fuck”. What else is needed, really? Elf is a beloved festive classic that’s part of many people’s annual celebrations, and it sounds like Theron’s among them.

Released in 2004, Elf is about Will Ferrell, a human boy who grows up in the North Pole, and then decides to venture into New York City to find his real father. Essentially, it’s an excuse for Ferrell to act like a Christmas-obsessed elf in New York, shouting at people about Santa Clause and such. How much you like it probably depends on how much you enjoy Ferrell, though James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, and Mary Steenburgen don’t hurt either.

Jon Favreau directed the family movie, and his gentle eye as a storyteller does make for an easy watch, if chaotic. Must have done something right if someone like Theron is a fan!