Edgar Wright just directed the best McDonalds advert you’ve ever seen

Edgar Wright has used his skill as a director to create the best McDonalds trailer you’ll ever see. Wright is one of the most exciting directors of his generation, heralded with directing all-time classics like zombie movie Shaun of the Dead, comedy movie Hot Fuzz, and the graphic novel-inspired Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

More recently, the director has stepped out of the comedy genre with new movies like the high-octane Baby Driver, and psychological thriller movie Last Night in Soho. Now, he’s gone even further out of his comfort zone by directing an advert for fast food restaurant chain McDonalds, and it’s kind of amazing.

Wright’s McDonald’s advert, which you can watch below, foregoes the usual “baba ba ba baaa” theme tune (you know the one) in favour of something more stylistic, and creative. It sees a group of office workers collectively deciding to have an impromptu meal at the fast food chain, raising some eyebrows along the way.

As you can see, it’s a lot of fun and shows off Wright’s abilities as a director even within the confines of an advert. It features the hashtag RaiseYourArches, linking back to the eyebrow movements in the advert as well as the McDonalds’ ‘golden arches’ icon. The music, which is a particular highlight, is the song ‘Oh Yeah’ by Yello.

Away from adverts, it’s not known what Edgar Wright’s next movie will be and the director seems to have several projects in the pipeline, including a sequel to Baby Driver, an adaptation of the novel The Chain, and an adaptation of the Stephen King novel The Running Man. Whatever it turns out to be, we’re waiting with bated breath.

For more movie magic, check out our picks for the best movies of all time, or if the advert got you feeling hungry for a cheeseburger check out our The Menu review.