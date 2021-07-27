Easy A star teases potential sequel is in the works

Aly Michalka has teased that we may be getting a sequel to the Emma Stone comedy movie, Easy A. Michalka told E! News: “There are talks that there might be a sequel. That actually is semi-real. It would be kind of like a new retelling, but you’d see some of the characters from the original come back into the story.”

Variety reported in 2019 that Bert Royal, the original movie’s screenwriter, had been hired to write a spin-off that would be set at the same high school and explore many of the same themes as Easy A. Since that initial report, though, news about the project has dried up. It’s unclear at the time of writing if Michalka is talking about this spin-off or an entirely new project.

At the time, Royal told the LA Times (as reported by USA Magazine) he was interested in exploring a more modern take on sexuality. “Times have changed quite a bit since I wrote that movie! The term ‘slut-shaming’ wasn’t even in existence when the movie came out, and people were barely texting back then,” he said.“Now, we’re in this whole new world where people are very open and things that were taboo even 10 years ago are not as taboo now. There’s a lot of fun stuff to explore,” the creator explained.

The original Easy A was directed by Peter Rabbit’s Will Gluck and was partially inspired by the 1850 novel The Scarlet Letter. The romance movie followed Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone) a clean-cut teenage girl who gets a notorious reputation at her high school after telling her best friend a lie about losing her virginity.

Details about this new spin-off are thin on the ground at the moment but when we get an update we'll be sure to let you know.