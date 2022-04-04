June Brown who played EastEnders’ legend Dot Cotton, dies aged 95

Actor June Brown has died aged 95, the BBC has announced. Brown will be best remembered for her role in Eastenders, where she played the chain-smoking, gossip loving, god-fearing Dot Cotton. Dot was one of the TV series’ longest-running characters, first appearing in the series in 1985 – the year EastEnders premiered.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night,” A BBC spokesperson wrote in tribute to Brown. “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

“June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments,” the statement continued. “We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.”

Brown’s family have asked for privacy following the news. According to Sky, a spokesperson for the family released the following statement, “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side.”

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the Eastenders legend, including her former co-stars. Adam Woodyatt – who played Ian Beale on the soap – said he was “lost for words” and described Brown as an “incredible” woman and actor.

Read tributes to Brown here:

1/3“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten… pic.twitter.com/7OYtHJiIUb — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) April 4, 2022

June Brown remains the only soap performance to be nominated for a BAFTA! She was THAT good! — Alex (@AMG_Review) April 4, 2022

RIP to the LEGEND June Brown. Loved a drink, loved a fag, hope she has plenty of both up there from now on x pic.twitter.com/NCmYH6HaK8 — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) April 4, 2022

RIP June Brown. Dot Cotton was a central part of not just #Eastenders but the TV landscape generally. What a character. I loved her friendship with Ethel, her endless forgiveness for Nasty Nick and her brief bout of happiness with Jim. Let’s all have a sherry and a cig for her. pic.twitter.com/VzMVIKL6Gb — Mark (@mkenn80) April 4, 2022

June Brown was nothing short of a legend. We’ve lost a true national treasure 💔 pic.twitter.com/CK5oWaApkA — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) April 4, 2022

One of the biggest icons in my life.

What a lady June Brown was – honest, hilarious & very talented – you didn't have to ever watch @bbceastenders to even know who Dot Cotton was, thats how well she brought that character to life. Love her.

RIP June 💕 #JuneBrown #DotCotton pic.twitter.com/gZjoSOgq8U — Shaun (@ShaunInBrum) April 4, 2022

While most will probably remember Brown for the 2008 episode – where Dot weighed up sending her ill husband to a care home – that she carried literally single-handedly, this writer will never forget her iconic Graham Norton appearance.

Brown appeared on the show with Lady Gaga, and the pair immediately hit it off, becoming firm friends during the recording.