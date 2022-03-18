Dune 2 could use storyboard Denis Villeneuve made 40 years ago

Denis Villeneuve has been speaking to Collider about the pressure of making Dune: Part Two, and his thoughts on the movie’s length, plans for IMAX and more. One sweet little detail is that he may use a Dune storyboard that Villeneuve and his friend made together when they were 14 years old for one or two shots.

Speaking to Collider about the pressure of making part two over part one, Villeneuve said; “Now it’s to make sure that we can close that first book, so it’s like there’s some premises that are in the first movie that I need to ignore. So yeah, I think I would say there’s more pressure with the second one in some ways.”

Villeneuve also discussed prepping the second movie while in the midst of awards season for the first; “The screenplay is finished mostly, but it’s always a work in progress. It’ll be a work in progress until final cut, but I will say it’s solidified. I have a script in my hands. We are in full prep for the movie. And with the awards season, it’s tricky. It’s like two parts of my brain that don’t connect together, and it’s not easy to be in prep. But I’m not complaining.”

Regarding IMAX, Villeneuve says; “It’s a format that, and Greig Fraser and I, we fell in love with this format, and definitely there will be even probably more IMAX footage in this movie. Definitely.”

Villeneuve was asked about the Dune storyboard that he reportedly made with a friend, when he was aged just 14; “It was beautiful drawings made by a friend of mine and a few storyboards, but we didn’t storyboard the whole movie. It was just a few little moments, and it’s true that we did that. And there’s one shot that I didn’t do in part one, but I will try to introduce in part two, one shot that was storyboarded by him.”

It sounds as if preparation for Dune: Part Two is well underway, and we will continue to bring you regular updates on how it’s progressing. If you’re new to the Duniverse, check out our beginner’s guide.