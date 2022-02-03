Discover the secrets of Arrakis in the Dune Saga box set, now 35% off

Last year’s Dune movie has certainly rustled up an appetite for spicy sandworms amongst the general populace. If you found yourself blown away by the cinematic adventures of Paul on the planet Arrakis and want to know more about this universe you can now get a box set of all the Dune books by Frank Herbert, the series’ original creator, at 35% off.

Frank Herbert’s first Dune novel was published in 1965, and today, Dune stands as a 22-book series. In fact, the series is still ongoing with the 23rd book due out later this year, but it was only the first six books that were written by Frank Herbert and they’ve all been collected in this beautiful boxset.

These six books not only tell us the story of Paul Atreides, but a much broader tale that spans thousands of years. It’s an epic series, comparable to sagas like Lord of the Rings, where the author has gone to great lengths in order to really flesh out his fictional world. If it’s a daunting prospect, you can read our beginner’s guide to Dune to help you become better acquainted with the universe.

For reference, these are the books collected together in this box set:

Dune (1965)

Dune Messiah (1969)

Children of Dune (1976)

God Emperor of Dune (1981)

Heretics of Dune (1984)

Chapterhouse: Dune (1985)

The Dune 2 release isn’t coming until 2023, so reading these will give you a preview of the exciting developments you might expect when the film series continues. Nothing quite beats the feeling you get when you deeply immerse yourself in a beautifully crafted sci-fi setting.

It is unclear exactly how long this deal is going to run for, so don’t delay and risk missing out on this wonderful addition to your personal library. Also, if you prefer audio books, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Dune series of books is available on Audible, so sign up if you’re after an easy way to access them all.

