Gohan finally gets a new form and it’s not Super Saiyan

Gohan is getting a new form in upcoming anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and would you believe it, it’s not another level of Super Saiyan. Instead, the Z-Fighter is harnessing energy he has deep within himself, for a transformation that’s unique to him.

Akira Toriyama, creator of the Dragon Ball manga, has explained Gohan’s form in an interview translated by Twitter user Todd Blankenship. “Gohan’s had quite a few transformations in the past, but this time he needed to awaken to a new one,” the interview reads. “Gohan has achieved his own unique evolution, based on the sort of awakenings he had as a boy. I’ve even named this transformation ‘Son Gohan Beast’, in the sense that the wild beast within him has awakened.”

Akira then explains his idea for the visual side of it. After all, half the fun in any transformation is how it changes the Dragon Ball Z character‘s body. “I just gave him the usual big upturned hair, which went over surprisingly well,” he explains. “Everyone said ‘it looks so cool!’ which actually made me full humbly grateful.”

Depending on what you count, this somewhere around the tenth power level Gohan’s obtained over the years. Akira’s starting to hit a wall with the Son of Goku: “Frankly, I’m not sure what sort of design I should use if I ever transform him even further.”

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero turns the focus away from Goku and back onto his child and Piccolo. They’re facing the Red Ribbon Army again, in a science fiction movie that brings stakes right back down to Earth on the long-running anime series.

Darn it, I made a bigger blunder with that paragraph: rather than adding upturned hair to the scary face+pale skin design, Toriyama says he ultimately went with only upturned hair. Gohan does look rather pale and scary in the screenshot, which threw me off. Sorry! pic.twitter.com/iw842uSCPe — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) June 29, 2022

Piccolo also has a new form – whatever they’re fighting in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, it must be big. We’ll find out when it hits theatres August 19, 2022.