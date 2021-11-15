Downton Abbey 2 trailer brings the Crawley family to the south of France

A new trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era has been released, with the sequel coming to cinemas on March 18, 2022. If you’re currently in a dark and gloomy Autumn, facing an even darker and gloomier Winter, you may well be dreaming of an escape (or even the “grandest escape of the year”) – to somewhere like the south of France? Well, that’s what the latest Downton film promises, as the whole Crawley clan decamps to the French Riviera.

After speculation about whether Dame Maggie Smith would be returning for another outing as the Dowager Countess, fans will be relieved to see that not only is she back, but she appears to be playing a pivotal role.

The trailer opens with her saying; “Years ago, before you were born, I met a man and now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the south of France.”

And we don’t just have a jaunt to the Mediterranean to look forward to, but also a wedding! That of driver-turned-heir Tom Branson – his second marriage, following the death of his beloved Sybil.

The first Downton Abbey film was released in September 2019 and made nearly $200 million at the box office.

The trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel can be viewed here;

The trailer ends with the Countess cheekily saying; “And with that I will say Goodnight and leave you to discuss my mysterious past.”

Mr Carson also states; “They better be warned. The British are coming.”

Writer Julian Fellowes is returning for the sequel, with new director Simon Curtis (My Week with Marilyn, Goodbye Christopher Robin) stepping in. All of the main cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Joanne Froggatt are returning. New cast members include Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

If you’re looking forward to the wedding in Downton Abbey: A New Era, you might be interested in our guide to the best romance movies.