Who dies in Don’t Worry Darling? As expected from a grisly horror movie, Don’t Worry Darling has quite a high death count by the end.

The thriller movie follows Alice (Florence Pugh), the housewife of Jack (Harry Styles) who begins to uncover the dark underbelly of Victory, the experimental 1950s community they live in, headed by the charismatic Frank (Chris Pine).

As Alice discovers the truth about Victory and what everyone is hiding from her, the death toll in the seemingly-idyllic town goes up. So, here’s everyone who dies in Don’t Worry Darling. Needless to say, the following piece includes huge spoilers about the movie, so if you don’t want any spoilers, click away now!

Who dies in Don’t Worry Darling?

The first death we see on-screen is Margaret (KiKi Layne), who slits her own throat and falls off the roof of her own house. Her husband is later revealed to “no longer work for Victory.”

Given we later find out Victory is a simulation, you may be hoping that Margaret is alive in the real world — but sadly, that is unlikely to be the case, as Bunny (Olivia Wilde) explains to Alice that if you die in the simulation, your IRL body dies too. As for her husband, his fate is left ambiguous — but it doesn’t look too optimistic.

The second death we witness comes as a bit of a shock, with Alice, finally remembering her former life, stabbing Jack to death in the simulation which, if Bunny is to be believed, means he is now dead in real-life too. As Alice makes a break for it, encouraged by Bunny, we see Frank send his heavies out to stop her — that’s before he gets a knife of his own to the heart by his own wife, Shelley, who tells him “it’s my turn.”