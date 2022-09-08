Harry Styles jokes about Chris Pine spit incident during concert

You’re probably aware of the controversy surrounding drama movie Don’t Worry Darling, and if you’re not, well, this mightn’t make much sense, but bear with us. Harry Styles has referenced allegations he spat on Chris Pine during the Venice International Film Festival while on-stage.

The popstar, who was playing a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden, poked fun at the whole ordeal with a quick comment. “It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York,” Styles tells an engaged crowd, as captured by Twitter user harrysbluevans. “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine, but fret not, we’re back.”

After he makes the comment about Pine, he takes a second to compose himself from how ludicrous this all sounds. Without getting too into it, a clip from Venice had Harry Styles going to sit beside Pine for the premiere of thriller movie Don’t Worry Darling, in which they both star. Twitter, being the absolute abyss that it is, thought that Styles might have spit on Pine, because it seemed like Pine was laughing off something.

This is but the tip of the iceberg, and you’re better off reading our guide on all the Don’t Worry Darling drama to get up to speed. But should it need saying: no, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. It is funny he commented on it all so publicly, though.

SPIT ON CHRIS PINE HELP ME pic.twitter.com/gyS4tI64Pf — TODAY (@harrysbluevans_) September 8, 2022

Other members of the cast have not been so forthcoming. It’s been reported that Florence Pugh, another of the stars in the movie, won’t be doing any press. She attended the Venice premiere, but wasn’t at the press conference, and has reportedly since pulled out of the New York premiere alongside Pine.

A representative for Chris Pine called the whole spitting fiasco, labelling it a “complete fabrication”. Never a dull moment – Don’t Worry Darling has a lot to live up to when it releases in theatres September 23.