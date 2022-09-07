Mark Hamill responds to Doctor Who fan casting

Mark Hamill is best known for playing not one but two iconic characters in arguably two of the biggest franchises ever. He’s Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies and also lends his voice to the best Batman villain, Joker, in Batman: The Animated Series.

The science fiction movie star may be eyeing up another legendary role, though, in the British sci-fi series Doctor Who (or at least that’s what some of the fans want). In a recent Twitter thread where Doctor Who fanatics spoke about who they want to play the next incarnation of The Master (The Doctor’s arch nemesis/best friend), one asked whether Hamill would ever consider the role.

Never one to let down his fans, Hamill soon replied with a rather enigmatic “maybe”. Now we very much doubt that the new Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies takes unsolicited casting tips from social media, but it is cool to know that Hamill’s at least open to the idea of donning the Master’s iconic little beard.

It wouldn’t be the first time an American has played the role. Eric Roberts was cast as The Master in the 1996 Doctor Who Movie, where he battled The Doctor’s eighth incarnation (Paul McGann).

Roberts clearly had fun in the role, as he’s reprised it a couple of times now for Big Finish – a company that makes licensed Doctor Who audio dramas. So who knows, maybe another Master from across the pond isn’t as silly as it sounds.

If you love Doctor Who, then check out our list of the best time travel movies, or if you prefer exploring space, we have a guide to the best alien movies.