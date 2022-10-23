Doctor Who: Is David Tennant in The Power of the Doctor?

Is David Tennant in The Power of the Doctor? By now, everyone who keeps up with Doctor Who knows that David Tennant is returning to the sci-fi series for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

The big, unanswered question though was whether or not Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor would regenerate into Tennant or Ncuti Gatwa, who has been confirmed as the next version of the Time Lord. It’s all very confusing really, not made any clearer by the wibbly wobbly timey wimey time-travelling nature of the long running TV series.

Well, The Power of the Doctor has finally released. Jodie Whittaker’s tenure is done, and we can now answer the question: is David Tennant in The Power of the Doctor?

Is David Tennant in The Power of the Doctor?

Yes, David Tennant is in The Power of the Doctor. This seems initially quite confusing; isn’t he in the Doctor’s past? Well, in The Power of the Doctor, Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated (or maybe more accurately de-generated) into the 10th Doctor. So David Tennant is both the 1oth Doctor, and 14th Doctor. Confused? Us too. But that’s Doctor Who!

So, David Tennant looks set to appear as the Doctor in the three 60th anniversary special episodes in November 2023. Then, it’s likely that he will regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa who will be taking on the role from Tennant on a more permanent basis for Doctor Who series 14 and beyond.

For more time travelling fun, check out out guide to the scariest Doctor Who episodes.