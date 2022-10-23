Doctor Who: How does Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerate?

How does Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerate? The Power of the Doctor was Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor, acting as her regeneration episode.

The episode came even more anticipated than normal, because there was the ambiguity over whether Whittaker’s 13th Doctor would regenerate into Ncuti Gatwa, who has been confirmed to lead series 14, or David Tennant, who has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th anniversary. A classic Doctor Who mystery then, really.

But, before we get to a new Doctor, an old one had to die. That’s the nature of The Doctor, and has been a mechanism that has kept the TV series alive and well for many decades. This time, it was Whittaker’s turn. So the big question is: how does Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerate?

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor regenerates after The Master fatally wounds her with a huge energy blast. Yaz carries her back to the TARDIS, after after thinking she’s been saved, she realises that the wound is too much. The pair decide not to say goodbye, and The Doctor drops her back off in Sheffield.

Then, she regenerates alone, on a picturesque cliff. It was a dramatic conclusion that marked the end of her time on the sci-fi series. And. perhaps most importantly, her regeneration answered a lot of questions because she regenerated into a certain David Tennant, who played the 10th Doctor.

What’s going on there, then? Well, the answer is we have no idea. However, all will be revealed when Doctor Who continues with three 60th anniversary special episodes in November 2023. These will be the first new episodes helmed by returning showrunner Russell T Davies, and will also see the return of Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, and the late Bernard Cribbins as Wilf. So, they’re bound to be pretty exciting if you ask us.

