Doctor Strange toys, comics and other gifts for fans

Since 2016, Benedict Cumberbatch’s portrayal of Doctor Strange has brought the character to a whole new audience and waves of Sorceror Supreme toys and collectables have been released to coincide with these new levels of popularity. If the Multiverse of Madness has got you excited for all things Stephen Strange, then you’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve picked out some of the best options for anybody hoping to build a collection.

So which are the best Doctor Strange toys? Well, from LEGO to Funko, you’ll find that many of the major brands have taken a crack at the IP and we’ve highlighted a few options that would make great additions to your desk or your shelf.

It’s not just toys, either. On top of that, we’ve got a recommended starting point for the Doctor Strange comics, and even stylish Doctor Strange shirts. Consider this a hall of fame for Doctor Strange paraphernalia – except unlike most halls of fame, you can buy these things and make them your own.

Doctor Strange Collectable Action Figure

No matter how much the world may change, there’s one thing that remains constant within geek culture: people love owning action figures of their favourite fictional characters.

Made specifically to tie in with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, this action figure perfectly captures the likeness of Benedict Cumberbatch. Not only does he look great, but he is fully articulate and you pose him however you like – he even comes with a cool selection of accessories.

Doctor Strange Funko Pop

I’m sure nobody is surprised by the fact that you can get Doctor Strange Funko Pops. At this point, isn’t it more surprising when a pop culture icon hasn’t joined the Funko club?

But, hey, if you’re a fan, it’d be cool to get Doctor Strange in that popular, large-headed Funko style. You could even put him beside your Funko Pops of Wolverine, Spider-Man, Batman and the Narwhal from Elf and imagine that these are all people he’s met in his travels around the multiverse.

LEGO Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum

If you’re a LEGO collector, then one of the coolest Doctor Strange LEGO sets is the Sanctum Sanctorum. The set captures this iconic location, and even includes a terrifying abomination reaching its tentacles through a portal, with moving eyes and teeth.

You also get LEGO mini-figures of Doctor Strange, Karl Mordo, and the Ancient One, which is cool, because, let’s be honest, the mini-figures are always one of the coolest parts of a LEGO set.

Doctor Strange t-shirts

There are more Doctor Strange t-shirts than there are universes in the multiverse. Okay, sorry, that’s not even close to being true, but what we want to convey is that there are a lot of them.

Some of them give you cool pieces of vintage comic book art, some give artistic photographs of the actors in the movies, and others still give you the titles of the films in fun and unusual ways. Either way, whatever your taste in fashion, the chances are that you’ll find one you like.

Marvel Platinum: The Definitive Doctor Strange

Want to get into Doctor Strange comics? Well, might we recommend the Marvel Platinum collection? This trade paperback brings together several of the most famous moments from the character’s history, including his very first appearance, his origins, and several other must-read stories.

Since it gives you an overview of Doctor Strange’s comic book adventures, it makes it an ideal introduction for MCU fans wanting to enter the daunting world of comics.

