Dungeons and Dragons movie trailer introduces new Forgotten Realms

The new Dungeons and Dragons movie finally has a trailer, and it looks like we’re getting an epic fantasy movie. Footage released at San Diego Comic-Con showcases the ensemble cast for the action movie, and how well the tabletop RPG has been cinematically translated.

Our merry band of stars take centre stage, with our first proper looks at Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez, Rene-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith. Each has a distinct weapon and ability set, like any good group of protagonists who’re plunged into the Forgotten Realms. In fact, each of their characters is named after class, with titles such as Bard, Barbarian, Spellcaster, and so on.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is co-directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, from a script co-written by them and Michael Gilio. Wisely, the upcoming film starts from scratch on interpreting the world of Wizards of the Coast’s fable role-playing game, rather than trying to follow the first movie from 2000 and its sequels (yes there are sequels, two of them!)

This is the first proper look we’ve gotten, after a livestream in May gave us the title. You can watch the Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer below:

Who needs heroes when you have thieves? Watch the NEW trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and get ready to see it in theatres March 2023. #DnDMovie pic.twitter.com/QcKptU2FMJ — DnDMovie (@DnDMovie) July 21, 2022

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will raid into theatres March 3, 2023.