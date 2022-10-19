Just Beyond season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

What is the Just Beyond season 2 release date? When it comes to horror series, not all of them are child-friendly, and that’s what makes Just Beyond such a unique TV series. Based on the graphic novels of the same name by R.L. Stine, Just Beyond is a horror comedy series with an anthology format, with each of the eight episodes focussing on an independent horror story.

Showrunner, Seth Grahame Smith, is most famous for novels such as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which was later adapted into a fantasy movie. For season 1 of Just Beyond, he was joined by a number of executive producers including Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, Aaron Schmidt, David Walpert, Marc Webb, Stephen Christy, Ross Richie, and Robert Lawrence Stine.

Back in October 2021, during a panel at New York Comic-Con, Smith said he was open to future Just Beyond seasons, saying, “If Disney Plus wants another season, in my mind, there’s like, five more seasons of stories that I want to tell with this, at least. But it’s not my choice.” Clearly, there are a lot of routes this Disney Plus series can go, so here’s everything we know about a Just Beyond season 2 release date.

Just Beyond season 2 release date speculation

If we’re being honest, it’s looking more and more likely that Just Beyond isn’t getting a season 2 at all.

With season 1 being released over a year ago on September 2021, we feel like Disney Plus would’ve mentioned by now if there was a season 2 in the works — it’s common practise for the streaming service to do this for other original series within weeks of the first season dropping — and failing that, we just had Disney Plus Day 2022, which would’ve been a prime opportunity to announce a Just Beyond season 2.

That being said, neither cast members nor those behind the scenes have confirmed that the series has cancelled, meaning that the fate of Just Beyond season 2 may not be sealed after all. It could be the case that they’re keeping an official season 2 announcement for a later date or, given their reputation as a spooky show, want to surprise fans with the unveiling.

Either way, we know from season 1 that it takes 7 months from the start of production to the series dropping on-screen, so if we want to be optimistic for a September 2023 release date, we can keep our fingers crossed for news on production commencing as late as February 2023.

Just Beyond season 2 plot speculation

There’s countless short stories from R.L. Stine’s graphic novels that can be adapted into standalone stories, including The Scare School (where middle-schoolers find a monster wandering their school), The Horror at Happy Landings (where martians from outer-space take over the bodies of two children), Monstrosity (where monsters from classic horror movies come to life after a family buys a notorious Hollywood horror film studio), and many others.

Furthermore, as some anthology series have done in the past, some episodes may well continue the stories first told in season 1.

Just Beyond season 2 cast speculation

Because each episode of Just Beyond is a separate story, there is a different cast for each one. If a second season is commissioned, it remains to be seen whether like American Horror Story, a number of cast members will return playing different roles, or if we can expect an entirely new line-up. If they decide to go down the American Horror Story route, here’s who we suspect might be among those returning:

McKenna Grace

Lauren Lindsey Donzis

Nasim Pedrad

Izabela Vidovic

Lexi Underwood

Cedric Joe

Emily Marie Palmer

Malcolm Barrett

