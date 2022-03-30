Disenchanted set photos give us look at Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

Filming on long-awaited Enchanted sequel Disenchanted reportedly finished in August 2021, and it’s set to land on Disney Plus later this year. We currently know very little about the fantasy musical movie, with Disney staying typically tight-lipped until they’re ready to launch trailers, posters etc. We have, at least, been given a glimpse of stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in costume in some newly-leaked images on social media, however.

It’s unclear if the images were taken last year during principal photography, or if Adams and Dempsey are currently back on set for reshoots (something which is not uncommon). The sequel comes fifteen years after 2007’s Enchanted, in which Adams starred as Giselle, an innocent young maiden from the magical kingdom of Andalasia. She is sent to New York City by an Evil Queen and falls in love with lawyer Robert (Dempsey).

The movie combined traditional Disney animation and musicals, with a fresh, modern rom-com. It made $340 million at the box office and has 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many people saying that Adams should have been Oscar-nominated for her leading role.

Disenchanted will reportedly find Giselle questioning her happy ending years after the first film. Her uncertainty will turn everyone’s lives upside down, including those who live in the fairytale land of Andalasia. Disenchanted also stars Jayma Mays, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nunez, and Maya Rudolph as the villain. Meanwhile, Gabriella Baldacchino will play Giselle’s stepdaughter Morgan, taking over from the first film’s star Rachel Covey. James Marsden and Idina Menzel are returning for the sequel, reportedly.

Enchanted came before the recent craze for live-action remakes of classic Disney animated movies. The leaked images show both Adams and Dempsey in traditional costumes, suggesting that they are both in Andalasia.

While we wait for more updates on Disenchanted, check out our ranking of the Disney princesses.