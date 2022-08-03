Dev Patel helped break up a knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, star of The Green Knight and Lion, was in the wrong place at the wrong time recently when a fight broke out involving weapons near him and his friends. While not a hero, the drama movie actor stepped in to help bring tensions down, potentially saving someone from getting gravely hurt.

The incident was reported by 7News, who state that a man and a woman were having a public argument that took a turn when one of them brandished a blade. According to the outlet, the fight took place near a service station, and others were trying to intervene when it’s alleged the woman stabbed the man.

Patel was one of those who tried to help, and his representatives stated this is very much in his nature. “Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight,” Patel’s reps told 7News after the fact. “The group was thankfully successful in doing so, and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

The man’s injuries was taken to hospital, where his injuries aren’t life-threatening, while the woman is reportedly being charged with aggravated assault. Patel’s team states the hope is that the added attention could help mend violent communities.

“This specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” Patel’s representatives say. “The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

Patel recently received a lot of positive recognition for his lead role in fantasy movie The Green Knight. He’s about to make his directorial debut, with Netflix movie Monkey Man, though a release date hasn’t been confirmed.