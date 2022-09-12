John David Washington shares great advice from his father

Having a legendary actor for a parent certainly has its perks, and John David Washington says his dad has given him plenty of great advice over the years. Obviously, when Denzel Washington tells you something, you take that advice on board.

Denzel Washington has starred in some of the best movies of all time, and is widely considered as one of the most accomplished performers of his generation. He’s also renowned for his way with words and ability to offer sage wisdom to those around him. So, it figures then that his son, John David, would reap the rewards of that when heading into his own career in the industry.

In an interview with People, John David revealed a brilliant piece of advice he received from his father, and how this has helped him shape his own career.

“The freedom to fail, to find out, flourish in that failure. In that being uncomfortable, you’ll find the greatest parts of yourself as an artist,” John David replied, when asked about the best piece of advice his father gave him.

John David Washington has had a pretty successful start to his film career too, starring in the comedy movie BlacKkKlansman and the time travel movie Tenet, and working with some of the most respected directors in the process.

If reading about the Washington family has got you wanting more, you might be interested in our list of the best Spike Lee movies, which may or may not feature one of Denzel’s best roles.