A Death Stranding movie is in the works from Kojima Productions

The popular 2019 video game Death Stranding, from acclaimed writer, director and designer Hideo Kojima is being turned into a movie, according to Deadline. Kojima has approached Hammerstone Studios, who were behind 2022’s breakout horror hit Barbarian, to develop the video game movie.

Hammerstone are an emerging studio, so Death Stranding will be their most high-profile movie yet. They were behind legacy sequel Bill and Ted Face the Music, and are currently working on Sympathy for the Devil starring Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman.

Death Stranding already has a strong, well-known cast who could translate well to a movie version – it stars Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley. The film directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn have supporting roles.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where invisible creatures created from the dead consume living beings, causing huge explosions known as voidouts and an acid rain called Timefall. The main character Sam (Reedus) transports cargo (including humans) between the isolated colonies that remain.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Kojima. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

“We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” added Hammerstone Studios’ Alex Lebovici. “Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production.”

2022 has seen a huge number of announcements regarding movie and TV adaptations of video games. Some high profile game adaptations that are in the works include Gran Turismo, Ghost of Tsushima, Metal Gear Solid, Portal, and Saints Row.

An epic HBO television series based on The Last of Us is coming out in January. Check out our guide to the best zombie movies.