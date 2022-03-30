Death on the Nile is now streaming on Hulu and HBO Max

Kenneth Branagh’s latest Poirot movie, Death on the Nile, has landed on Hulu and HBO Max from March 29, following a somewhat disappointing theatrical run. It’s not hugely shocking that it has failed to make much impression at the box office, after being much delayed and several controversies coming out concerning various cast-members. It is likely to find more of an audience on streaming, and a third Branagh Poirot movie is reportedly in development.

Branagh finally won an Oscar this week after many nominations in many different categories. While his recent Oscar success was for his black-and-white childhood memoir Belfast, Death on the Nile is another example of the multi-hyphenate directing and starring in a major project.

Death on the Nile is a follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, which had an all-star cast including Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Olivia Colman and Daisy Ridley. Death on the Nile stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright, Russell Brand, Annette Bening, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, and comedy duo French & Saunders.

Branagh’s last two Poirot movies are adaptations of what are probably Agatha Christie’s most famous detective novels, which were both adapted in the 1970s with similarly all-star casts. Albert Finney and Peter Ustinov both took the Poirot role in the ’70s movies.

Plans for a third Branagh-Poirot movie are already afoot. Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios recently said; “We have a third script written, by Michael Green, that is a pretty daring shift in genre and in tone. It’s post-war Venice and an adaptation of one of the lesser-known novels.”

Considering that Death on the Nile’s theatrical release was only on February 11, 2022, we have not had to wait long at all for it to reach streaming. This shows that the way movies are released is going through a massive change, partly caused by the pandemic, and probably won’t be going back.

